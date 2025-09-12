Brad O'Neill (left) and Jai Field (right) celebrate a Wigan Warriors try against Castleford Tigers

Wigan Warriors head into Friday night’s clash with Castleford Tigers knowing that a win would secure a top-two finish, and ultimately, a home semi-final in the play-offs plus a week off.

To put it simply: their destiny is in their own hands. Leeds Rhinos were stunned at Headingley by Joel Tomkins’ Catalans Dragons on Thursday night, meaning a win for Wigan against Castleford would secure a home semi-final before next week’s final round of the regular campaign, which sees the Warriors host the Rhinos at the Brick Community Stadium.

A home semi-final would be crucial for the Warriors. It means they get a week off so they can get some rest into the players, whilst some extra training on the field as they prepare for the knockout stages.

"It’s certainly a big incentive for the group to get a home semi-final and the week off, which means you can get some work done that week,” said Warriors coach Matt Peet. “It is something that has served us well in the past, and hopefully we’re good enough to get that over the next two weeks.

"We’d love a result and a performance (against Castleford). The fact is, we’d probably take the result if it meant we didn’t quite nail the performance, but our focus has to be on getting the fundamentals right, making sure our energy levels are where they need to be. We’ve got clarity around the way we want to play and making sure our skill and execution in attack and defence is as good as it can be, and that’s what we’re working hard on.”

As for Friday’s opponents Castleford, there is not a lot to play for other than pride, with the Tigers sitting tenth in the Super League table, with just six wins from 25 games this term. However, Chris Chester’s side enjoyed a shock derby win over play-off hopefuls Wakefield Trinity last time out.

“I think they will want to build on their performance last week,” said Peet. “They’ll be spirited and they’ll be confident. I think with the players they’ve got, particularly with the athleticism of their backline and the questions they can pose with their attacking shape, I think we’ve got a tough test.

"I don’t think it serves us too well to worry about the psychology of the opposition. We know what our game should look like when we’re at our best, and we’re aspiring to get closer to our best than we were last week, and not worrying too much about the opposition. If you were trying to preempt the motivation of the opposition, then you are putting too much into things you can’t control, so we just try to get our energy and execution right.”

Wigan are at their Brick Community Stadium home in their final two games of the regular campaign – against Castleford and Leeds – whilst a win on Friday would ensure home status for the semi-finals, too, with the ultimate target of retaining their Super League crown for a third year in a row in the Grand Final at Old Trafford.

“It’s certainly a great venue,” Peet said of home advantage. “Our fans have been outstanding all year. I think our average attendances have increased year on year recently, and that’s largely credit to the players, but also to the hard work in all the different departments of the club, and it is a really good indicator that we’re heading in the right direction.

"I thank the fans, those that live locally and those that travel from further afield, to dedicate their time and money throughout the year, and hopefully we can give them a bit to smile about over these next few home games.”