Tommy Leuluai crosses for Wigan RU against Eccles on Saturday

The duo were surprise inclusions on the team sheet for the visit of league leaders Eccles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they made a big impact, with O’Loughlin orchestrating play throughout and Leuluai crossing for a crucial try in the second half, after sidestepping his way through the defence.

That helped Wigan overturn a 19-7 deficit to lead 24-19 heading into the closing stages.

However, a late converted try saw the visitors home by a couple of points, in front of a packed crowd including most of the Warriors first-team squad.

The pair are not the first former rugby league internationals to switch codes after retirement and try their hand on the local scene.