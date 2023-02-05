News you can trust since 1853
Bittersweet dip into rugby union for Wigan Warriors legends

It was a bittersweet dip into the world of rugby union on Saturday for Wigan Warriors legends Sean O’Loughlin and Tommy Leuluai.

By Paul Kendrick
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Tommy Leuluai crosses for Wigan RU against Eccles on Saturday
The duo were surprise inclusions on the team sheet for the visit of league leaders Eccles.

And they made a big impact, with O’Loughlin orchestrating play throughout and Leuluai crossing for a crucial try in the second half, after sidestepping his way through the defence.

That helped Wigan overturn a 19-7 deficit to lead 24-19 heading into the closing stages.

However, a late converted try saw the visitors home by a couple of points, in front of a packed crowd including most of the Warriors first-team squad.

The pair are not the first former rugby league internationals to switch codes after retirement and try their hand on the local scene.

Former Wigan, St Helens and Great Britain stars Martin Gleeson and Sean Long have also turned out for Orrell in the past.

