Bobbie Goulding: Another former rugby league player joins ex-Wigan man in taking legal action against the RFL
Another former rugby league player has joined ex-Wigan stand-off Bobbie Goulding in taking legal action against the RFL for negligence.
By Amos Wynn
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 3:33 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 3:39 pm
Francis Maloney was diagnosed with early-onset dementia and chronic traumatic encephalopathy earlier this year
Like other former professionals, the 48-year-old believes he should have been made aware of the significant risks caused by concussions and sub-concussions.
A total of 75 former players are planning on suing the RFL, as they feel they were owed a better duty of care by the governing body.