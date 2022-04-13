Francis Maloney was diagnosed with early-onset dementia and chronic traumatic encephalopathy earlier this year

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Like other former professionals, the 48-year-old believes he should have been made aware of the significant risks caused by concussions and sub-concussions.

A total of 75 former players are planning on suing the RFL, as they feel they were owed a better duty of care by the governing body.