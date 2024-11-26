Brad O’Neill details road to recovery from cruel ACL blow, including positive mindset and rehab with team-mate

Brad O’Neill says his rehabilitation is ‘going well’ after suffering a cruel season-ending ACL injury against Warrington Wolves in July – the second of his young career.

The 22-year-old had made 21 appearances, including the World Club Challenge triumph and the Challenge Cup Final victory, before suffering the long-term blow in Round 19.

O’Neill admits he knew the damage almost immediately, having suffered the same injury in his first year in the club’s academy as a 16-year-old.

He is set to miss the start of the 2025 Super League campaign, including the historic clash in Las Vegas, but is targeting a potential return to the field in April on his road to recovery.

Wigan Warriors hooker Brad O'Neill is targeting a return date next AprilWigan Warriors hooker Brad O'Neill is targeting a return date next April
Wigan Warriors hooker Brad O'Neill is targeting a return date next April
“Straightaway, I kind of knew what I had done. I’ve done it before,” O’Neill told Wigan Today.

“I just had to get on with it. It was a busy end to the year with the Grand Final and that, and I needed to keep a positive mindset around the team and for myself personally.

“It’s just one of those things, it’s a part of rugby league. I know that I’m 100 percent going to get back from it.”

O’Neill has spent his rehabilitation alongside Wigan veteran Willie Isa, who suffered a horrific ankle fracture dislocation injury in April but later signed a 12-month extension for 2025 for his 10th season with the club.

“It’s been going well, I’m 12 weeks in now,” O’Neill said of his recovery.

“I had a little break, then came back and carried on training four times a week doing my rehab. I’m on track, so I’m excited.

“Ethan [Havard] a couple of years ago went through three hamstring tears in one year, he’s done it tough, and there’s plenty of other players who have had tough injuries and been out for long periods of time. I’ve got plenty of people who I can relate to.

“Willie Isa is another one. He’s still with me doing rehab to this day, so I’ve got people there to help and support me. It’s tough, but that’s why we play it.

“We’re together most days, and I feel like we’ve created a bond. We’re going to get each other through it because at the end of the day, we’ll both be back out there playing and doing what we love.”

