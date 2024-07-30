Brad O'Neill ruled out for the remainder of the Super League season with devastating ACL blow
Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet has confirmed an ACL blow for the 22-year-old star hooker, who was assisted from the field after going down untouched during the recent 40-4 defeat to Warrington Wolves.
“It’s confirmed that he’s done his ACL,” Peet said on Tuesday.
“He had it scanned on Monday night, and had it confirmed that it’s an ACL and he’s got a follow-up with the specialist.
“As far as time frame, I think whatever I said could be a bit wrong. But you’re looking upwards of nine months.”
The Wigan boss continued: “All our concern is with Brad.
“He seems to be handling himself really well. He did his other ACL as a junior player, so he kind of knew that’s what it was.
“He knows how to rehab it, he’s been through these things before and he’s determined to come back stronger than ever, but it’s a bit early to be talking about that.”
The injury blow is likely to see off-season recruit Kruise Leeming take the starting position at the reigning champions, having recently returned to Wigan’s 21-man squad after suffering an ankle injury in the 36-0 win over London Broncos – although the Round 19 fixture against Warrington came too early for the 28-year-old.
He has been named again for Thursday’s home clash against Huddersfield Giants.
Peet continued: "It’s a good opportunity for Kruise, and soon Tom Forber will come into the mix as well."
