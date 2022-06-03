Castleford Tigers V Wigan Warriors preview: Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's game

Matty Peet’s side enter this game on the back of their Challenge Cup victory over Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last week.

They will be hoping to build on that, and get back to winning ways in Super League after losing their last two games in the competition.

The Opposition:

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors travel to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle

Castleford have won four of their last six Super League games and currently sit sixth in the table.

During May they only played on two occasions, beating Hull KR 32-0 and losing 30-14 to Salford Red Devils.

In total they have lost seven of their 13 matches so far this season.

The Coach:

Lee Radford is currently in his first season at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

During his playing career he enjoyed two spells with Hull FC, which came either side of his time with Bradford Bulls, where he won two Grand Finals.

He also represented England between 2001 and 2006.

As a head coach, he took over Hull FC in 2014, leading them to two Challenge Cup victories before his departure in 2020.

Key Men:

Greg Eden is currently Castleford’s top try-scorer in Super League, with seven to his name.

Wigan will also have to be wary of Jake Trueman and Paul McShane, with pair proving to be the Tigers’ creative spark, with 10 and nine assists respectively.

Previous Meeting: Wigan came away with the two points when the sides met at the DW Stadium back in March.

Liam Farrell went over for a brace, while Zak Hardaker, Ethan Havard and Jai Field were also on the scoresheet in the 32-22 win.

Meanwhile, Eden, Trueman, George Griffin and Jake Mamo all went over for consolations for Radford’s side.

Final Thoughts:

An intense Challenge Cup final and a weekend of celebrations could have an impact on the Warriors, especially against a fresh Tigers side.