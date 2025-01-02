Challenge Cup First Round BBC coverage confirmed, including local community club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

BBC Sport will open their coverage of the 2025 Betfred Challenge Cup competition by streaming the first round tie between Waterhead Warriors and Leigh Miners Rangers on Saturday, January 11.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tie will be shown live via the BBC Red Button, BBC Sport app/online and the iPlayer, with a 12:30pm kick-off scheduled at Peach Road.

The two amateur clubs go into the opening tie knowing that a victory will earn an attractive home match against Championship big-hitters Featherstone Rovers in the second round of the prestigious competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC Sport have confirmed their coverage for the opening round of the 2025 Challenge Cup

Leigh Miners Rangers, who were founded in 1966, were recently awarded with The King’s Award for Voluntary Service in the 2024 Honours List, announced in November, as a recognition of the impact they make on the lives of hundreds of children through their youth set-up, supported by an army of volunteers.

They also have impressive heritage in the Challenge Cup, having twice beaten semi-professional opposition in the early rounds – winning away at Bramley in 1999, and beating Oxford in 2015.

Elsewhere in the first round, Orrell St James travel to Thatto Heath Crusaders, with the winner to take on Halifax Panthers in the next stage of the competition. Ince Rose Bridge will travel to Longhorns for the opening round.

The Challenge Cup second round ties will be played on the weekend of January 25-26, with BBC Sport to confirm their selection in the coming weeks – when details of further broadcast coverage will also be confirmed.

Super League clubs will enter the competition in the third round, joining the 20 winners from the previous round, and all top-flight clubs are guaranteed to be away from home.