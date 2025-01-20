Round two of the Challenge Cup takes place this weekend

One local community club progressed in the Challenge Cup competition following the opening round of action, while Leigh Miners Rangers were knocked out in dramatic fashion.

The majority of the first round ties were pushed back due to the weather earlier this month, with remaining games decided on Saturday and Sunday just gone with the road to Wembley officially underway.

Community club Ince Rose Bridge progressed following their 56-12 home triumph over five-time all-Ireland champions Longhorns in front of a big crowd at Pinfold Street.

The National Conference League outfit, who gained a 40-0 lead at the break, will take on St Helens-based Blackbrook in the second round of the prestigious competition.

The club shared on social media: “We’d like to extend a huge thank you to Longhorns RL for making the journey and being part of this fantastic match. A strong bond has been formed between our two clubs, and we’re excited to continue building on this relationship in the years to come.

“But the journey doesn’t stop here! The second round of the Challenge Cup takes us away to Blackbrook next Saturday. Let’s keep the momentum going and bring the same energy and support as the lads look to continue their Challenge Cup campaign!”

Waterhead Warriors of Oldham snatched a dramatic 12-8 win in golden point extra time against Leigh Miners Rangers live on BBC Sport, with the winners to host Championship big-hitters Featherstone Rovers in the second round.

Despite threatening a late comeback against Thatto Heath Crusaders live on The Sportsman, North West Men’s Premier Division side Orrell St James were knocked out of the cup competition with a 28-24 result on Sunday.

The sport’s oldest knockout competition has a new format in 2025, with all 12 Betfred Super League clubs entering at the third round stage early next month.

Reigning holders Wigan Warriors will travel to the winners of the second round tie between Sheffield Eagles and West Bowling, with the latter having defeated Cutsyke Raiders in the opening weekend.

London Broncos’ second round tie at home to League 1 new boys Goole Vikings will be live on BBC Sport this Saturday, January 25, with a 12:30pm kick-off.