Christian Wade in action for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors winger Christian Wade appears set to return to rugby union, with the newly-renamed Newcastle Red Bulls reportedly interested in bringing him back to Premiership Rugby.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the weekend, rugby union outlet RugbyPass reported that Wade’s time with the Warriors is coming to an end, with suggestions that the 34-year-old winger will look for a move back to Premiership Rugby for the new union season. Wade is the second-highest try-scorer in Premiership Rugby history with 93, just eight behind former Wigan star Chris Ashton.

And on Monday, it was reported by the Telegraph that seemingly confirmed Wade is returning to Premiership Rugby, with the newly-renamed Newcastle Red Bulls interested in signing the former British and Irish Lions representative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former England rugby union international joined reigning Super League champions Wigan in the summer, following the conclusion of the Premiership Rugby season with Gloucester. Wade signed a short-term contract with the Warriors, which runs until the end of the 2025 Super League campaign.

The timing of a possible deal to take Wade back to rugby union would be interesting. Newcastle’s first game of the new Premiership season takes place on September 26 against Saracens, who have Wiganer Owen Farrell back within their ranks. That is the same weekend the Super League play-offs begin, and depending on where the Warriors finish at the end of the regular campaign, they could be in action on the same night.

Wade is currently down the pecking order in Matt Peet’s star-studded first-team squad, and, at this stage of the season, it would appear to be difficult for Wade to fight his way back into the starting team unless they suffer injuries to key players between now and the end of the season. Zach Eckersley played on the wing and scored two tries in Sunday’s 44-2 win over Wakefield in the absence of Abbas Miski, who has been sidelined with a minor rib injury, whilst club stalwart Liam Marshall is a regular starter on the left wing. The Warriors also have homegrown talent Jacob Douglas within their ranks, too.

Warriors boss Peet was asked about the recent reports that have emerged in rugby union regarding Wade’s potential return to the 15-a-side code after their win over Wakefield in his post-match press conference on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don’t think it is my place to comment,” Peet said. “I know the crack, I know what’s going on, but I just think we owe it to Christian to allow him to make his announcement when the time’s right for him, but I repeat what I said before, he’s been a great addition to the club.”

Wade has scored two tries in two first-team appearances for the Warriors since linking up with his Wigan teammates at their Robin Park Arena training base back in June, whilst playing a handful of games in the Reserves.

A former England Rugby 7s representative, Wade has spent the majority of his professional career in rugby union, but he also enjoyed three years in the NFL with Buffalo Bills between 2019 and 2022.