Wigan Warriors Women celebrate winning the Women's Nines trophy after victory over Leeds

Wigan Warriors Women were crowned 2024 Nines champions after an unbeaten Finals Day at Sewell Group Craven Park.

The Women’s side lifted their first silverware since their 2018 Grand Final success, defeating Leeds Rhinos 21-0 with a strong performance over the weekend.

After easing through the group stages with wins over York Valkyrie and Huddersfield Giants, Denis Betts’ outfit secured their place in the final with a dominant 40-0 win over Cardiff Demons in the knockout stages to set up a rematch against Leeds Rhinos.

And tries from Eva Hunter, Grace Banks (2), Mary Coleman and Anna Davies saw the Warriors avenge last year’s 21-8 loss to Lois Forsell’s side.

“It was a great day,” head coach Betts said, who was appointed ahead of the 2024 season.

“A great day for the girls, and a great day for how hard they’ve worked.

“They always fancied themselves in this at the start of the year when we spoke about it, and it was about getting the right kind of girls on the field and with the determination and understanding of what was required of them.

“I think they were pretty confident at the start of the day and as we grew into it, they just got better and better.

"It was a good day to be involved in.”

The club’s rising stars were on display in Hull, alongside some of the more experienced players, with a total of 118 points scored by Wigan across their four victories.

Warriors legend Betts continued: “Our pace is in a lot of our youngsters, we’ve got plenty of pace and ability.

“Molly Jones has recently come back from injury and has found her form which makes her dangerous.

“We’re pretty pacey across the board, and with that little bit of experience nipped in there with the likes of Vicky Molyneux and Georgia Wilson.

“Anna Davies got player of the tournament, she had a great tournament and I thought Georgia Wilson was outstanding. She filled in at nine, she played at half-back, she played at full-back; she did everything you’re supposed to do as a nines player, playing everywhere that there is to play.