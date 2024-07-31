How Wigan Warriors are heading on the 'exciting' challenge of hectic fixture list with three games in 10 days

By Josh McAllister
Published 31st Jul 2024, 09:43 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2024, 09:47 BST
Wigan Warriors are heading into a hectic period with three games in 10 days due to their involvement in the World Club Challenge earlier this year.

The Cherry and Whites, who were victorious over NRL kings Penrith Panthers to claim a record-equalling fifth World Club Challenge title in February, will first host Huddersfield Giants at The Brick Community Stadium on Thursday, before a short-turnaround for the postponed Round Two fixture against local rivals Leigh Leopards.

They will then travel to AMT Headingley Stadium to face Leeds Rhinos on Saturday, August 10, in a testing period for the reigning Super League champions - who will be without Brad O’Neill for the rest of the season after the star hooker sustained a devastating ACL injury in the recent defeat to Warrington Wolves.

Wigan Warriors will play three games in 10 days as they look to reclaim their top spot on the Super League table

Head coach Matt Peet insists the hectic fixture list will be embraced as an exciting challenge by the players and staff, while he will also utilise the squad’s depth, having recently recalled Sam Eseh from his loan spell at hometown club Leeds.

Kruise Leeming, Jai Field and Adam Keighran have all recently returned to the mix following their respective injuries, with the Warriors looking to bounce back from rare back-to-back defeats - the first since June 2023 - and with the opportunity to reclaim their top spot on the Super League table.

The Wigan boss explained: “We’ve got strength in depth, certainly in some positions. But also it’s the way we practise, the way we recover and the way the players look after themselves.

“I’d like to think we’ve got a professional group of players and I think they’re quite enthused by it.”

Wigan will have just days to prepare in between games, while Adrian Lam’s Leopards will also play on Thursday night against Castleford Tigers before next week’s Battle of the Borough on Tuesday, August 6.

Peet continued: “It’ll be more about the review and recovery. It’ll be foolish to squeeze anything else in.

“We don’t always do review the day after the game, but we will do

“And we rarely train on a Sunday, but we will.

“It’s a little bit different, but it’s fresh, it’s exciting and there’s some massive games in terms of the opposition - it’s three exciting fixtures.”

