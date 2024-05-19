Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Warriors Women were unable to make it a double Wembley trip following their Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Leeds Rhinos.

Denis Betts’ side fell to a 34-20 defeat at the Totally Wicked Stadium, with Matt Peet’s outfit having claimed their spot at Wembley less than 24 hours prior against Hull KR in the men’s competition.

Leeds got off to the perfect start with their kick-off bouncing into touch and full-back Ruby Enright scoring in the opening set for an early 4-0 lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors Women were unable to reach their first-ever Challenge Cup final with a defeat to Leeds Rhinos

But Wigan quickly got into the game as captain Victoria Molyneux crashed over with two defenders on her back, with Emma Knowles converting for an 6-4 lead.

The Warriors number seven then made it 8-4 with a penalty conversion for a ball steal, but Wigan again struggled with the restart and the Rhinos made them pay as they collected a short restart before England international Caitlin Beevers levelled the scores.

It was blow for blow as star full-back Grace Banks scored the game’s next with some great back-line play, then Leeds interchange hooker Zoe Hornby crashed her way over for a 14-14 score at the break in St Helens.

Less than two minutes into the second half, interchange Jade Gregory-Haselden regained Wigan’s lead with Rowe converting once again for 20-14 with the side yet to reach a Challenge Cup final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad