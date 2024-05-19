Denis Betts’ Women unable to make it Warriors double on Wembley Way
Denis Betts’ side fell to a 34-20 defeat at the Totally Wicked Stadium, with Matt Peet’s outfit having claimed their spot at Wembley less than 24 hours prior against Hull KR in the men’s competition.
Leeds got off to the perfect start with their kick-off bouncing into touch and full-back Ruby Enright scoring in the opening set for an early 4-0 lead.
But Wigan quickly got into the game as captain Victoria Molyneux crashed over with two defenders on her back, with Emma Knowles converting for an 6-4 lead.
The Warriors number seven then made it 8-4 with a penalty conversion for a ball steal, but Wigan again struggled with the restart and the Rhinos made them pay as they collected a short restart before England international Caitlin Beevers levelled the scores.
It was blow for blow as star full-back Grace Banks scored the game’s next with some great back-line play, then Leeds interchange hooker Zoe Hornby crashed her way over for a 14-14 score at the break in St Helens.
Less than two minutes into the second half, interchange Jade Gregory-Haselden regained Wigan’s lead with Rowe converting once again for 20-14 with the side yet to reach a Challenge Cup final.
But three scores saw Leeds overtake the Warriors on the scoreboard for a 34-20 victory, with Hanna Butcher, Enright’s second and Keara Bennett crossing to set up a final between Leeds and St Helens at Wembley later in June.
