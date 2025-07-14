Wigan Warriors prop Ethan Havard on the charge against Huddersfield Giants

Wigan Warriors prop Ethan Havard is among seven Super League players who have been charged by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel following Round 18.

Havard has received his first penalty points of the season, having been given three penalty points for a Grade B head contact in Wigan’s 30-10 win over Huddersfield Giants on Friday evening. The England international has also been fined.

Meanwhile, two players have been suspended following the latest round of Super League action. Hull FC hooker Amir Bourouh will miss Saturday’s trip to his former club Wigan, having received three penalty points for a Grade B dangerous throw/lift in Hull’s 16-10 win over Wakefield Trinity on Thursday, which takes him over the six-point threshold which warrants a one-match suspension.

Bourouh’s teammate Herman Ese’ese has been dealt his first penalty point of 2025 for a Grade A late contact on the passer against Wakefield. The former New Zealand and Samoa international has been given one penalty point, with no further action being taken.

Hull KR hooker Jez Litten will also serve a one-match ban this weekend. He was given five penalty points for Grade C other contrary behaviour in their 28-10 defeat to Leigh Leopards on Saturday, taking him to seven penalty points for the year, resulting in a one-match suspension.

Leigh winger Josh Charnley was handed a Grade B other contrary behaviour charge from the same game. The former England international received three penalty points, with his first points of the year going on his disciplinary record. He has also been fined.

Elsewhere, St Helens duo Jonny Lomax and Agnatius Paasi have been charged following their 6-0 win over Leeds Rhinos on Friday, with both players receiving their first penalty points of the season. Lomax was given one penalty point for a Grade A dangerous throw/lift, whilst Paasi was handed three penalty points and a fine for Grade B head contact.

Match Review Panel sanctions following Round 18 of Super League

Amir Bourouh (Hull FC) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift – 1 match suspension – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 6.5

Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Jez Litten (Hull KR) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards – Grade C Other Contrary Behaviour – 1 match suspension – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 7

Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Jonny Lomax (St Helens) – Opposition: Leeds Rhinos – Grade A Dangerous Throw/Lift – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Agnatius Paasi (St Helens) – Opposition: Leeds Rhinos – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: Huddersfield Giants – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Total Penalty Points are Total Points in the previous 12 months