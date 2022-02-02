Duchess of Cambridge announced as the new Patron of the Rugby Football League

She has been handed this role by Queen, due to it closely aligning with her passion for sport, and the lifelong benefits it can provide.

Kensington Palace announced this, alongside the news that she has also become the Royal Patron of the Rugby Football Union.

On Twitter, the official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge account wrote: “I am so thrilled to become Patron of the RFL and England Rugby- two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Duchess of Cambridge

“I look forward to working with them across all levels of the games, and to be cheering England on in what promises to be an exciting year for both sports.”

Ralph Rimmer, the chief executive of the RFL, is “honoured” by the appointment of the Duchess of Cambridge.

He said: “We are delighted to welcome her as we prepare to host Men’s, Women’s, Wheelchair and Physical Disability Rugby League World Cups in England this autumn.

“Our sport’s history has been built on a commitment to tackling inequalities and we honour that through our focus on having a positive social impact well beyond the pitch.

“We look forward to working with the Duchess in the years to come, and I know all levels of our sport will welcome her to the Rugby League family.”

The Rugby League World Cup will take place this autumn across England, after it was postponed in 2021.

Jon Dutton, the chief executive of RLWC 2021 said: “We welcome the announcement of The Duchess of Cambridge as the Rugby Football League’s Royal Patro, 256 days before the Rugby League World Cup 2021 commences.

“We very much look forward to showcasing our collective approach to social impact and inclusivity to the Duchess, as we continue on our journey to deliver the biggest and best Rugby League World Cup in history.”