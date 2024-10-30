England boss Shaun Wane admits it would be the ‘pinnacle’ of his coaching career to face world champions Australia in an Ashes series on home soil.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RL Commercial confirmed earlier this week that ‘initial conversations’ have taken place to switch the original plans and have the Kangaroos become the touring nation next year, ahead of the 2026 World Cup down under.

It would be rugby league's first Ashes series in more than 20 years, while Australia have not played England on these shores since the 2016 Four Nations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England could host world champions Australia in next year's Ashes series

Australia had been scheduled to tour in 2020, ahead of the 2021 World Cup, only for both to be made impossible by the Covid pandemic.

England coach Wane said: "I was brought up on Australia and New Zealand in the 70s and 80s and when it got cancelled I was absolutely devastated.

"So to get this on again and for them to travel here is unbelievable. I'm so excited. I can't wait for it now."

When asked about the significance of a first Ashes series since the Kangaroos whitewashed Great Britain 3-0 in 2003, Wane said: "It's so important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know New Zealand are a good team, they've beaten Australia in the last few years, but the NRL and Australian rugby league is the pinnacle.

"They've played the best rugby over the last couple of decades and that for me, as a coach, is what I want to pit myself against.

"I've never done anything as big as that and that's why I took this job. For me personally, it would be the pinnacle of my career to have a chance of coaching against them."

Wane guided England to a 3-0 series whitewash over Tonga last year and his side beat 2022 World Cup finalists Samoa 34-18 in their first match in Wigan, with the second Test match on Saturday in Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need to keep that momentum going with a really good calendar," Wane said.

"I thought Sunday was fantastic, a good atmosphere and it will be even better here (at Headingley) on Saturday.

"So if we can keep doing that, get the Ashes next year and then the World Cup (in 2026), I think we're on a great roll.

"Everybody recognises that a really good, stand-up international calendar is great for our sport."