Wigan Warriors quartet help England extend winning run against France in Toulouse

Harry Smith was one of four Warriors in the England side that saw off France

Harry Smith, Brad O'Neill, Luke Thompson and Tyler Dupree helped England extended their winning run against France to 23 matches with a comfortable 40-8 victory at Stade Ernest-Wallon in Toulouse.

In the absence of head coach Shaun Wane, recovering from ankle surgery, England hit back after France had taken a surprise early lead to score eight tries to remain unbeaten against France since 1981.

However, England were made to work harder than the scoreline suggests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

France stunned the visitors by taking a third-minute lead when Fouad Yaha raced on to Arthur Mourgue's bouncing kick to score a converted try in the corner.

England struggled to get going and when Mourgue converted a 20th-minute penalty to put France 8-0 up, Wane's side had not created a scoring chance.

But that changed shortly afterwards as England clicked into gear to run in four tries in just over 10 minutes to turn their deficit into an 18-8 half-time advantage.

Former Standish High School student Jack Welsby touched down in the corner, Ash Handley finished off two moves out wide on the right and opposite wing Tom Johnstone also went over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England were forced to defend for the first 20 minutes after the restart before Matty Nicholson ran on to Smith's clever kick to score, with Welsby going over for his second try five minutes later.

Smith took his conversion tally to four after captain George Williams – another Standish High old-boy – had darted over and Johnstone scored his second try to complete the scoring.

Both England's men and women faced France on Saturday as part of French rugby league's 90th anniversary celebrations.

England are next in action when they face Samoa in a two-Test series, the first at Wigan on October 27 and the second at Headingley the following Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

France: Mourgue; Yaha, Laguerre, Griffier, Miloudi; Rouge, Fages; Navarrete, Da Costa, Bousquet, Goudemand, Seguier, Garcia.

Interchanges: Tison, Chan, Sangare, Maria.

England: Welsby (St Helens); Johnstone (Catalans), Newman (Leeds), Wood (Castleford), Handley (Leeds); Williams (Warrington), Smith (Wigan); Lees (St Helens), O'Neill (Wigan), Thompson (Wigan), Currie (Warrington), Nicholson (Warrington), Minchella (Hull KR).