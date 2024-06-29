Wigan Warriors quartet help England extend winning run against France in Toulouse
In the absence of head coach Shaun Wane, recovering from ankle surgery, England hit back after France had taken a surprise early lead to score eight tries to remain unbeaten against France since 1981.
However, England were made to work harder than the scoreline suggests.
France stunned the visitors by taking a third-minute lead when Fouad Yaha raced on to Arthur Mourgue's bouncing kick to score a converted try in the corner.
England struggled to get going and when Mourgue converted a 20th-minute penalty to put France 8-0 up, Wane's side had not created a scoring chance.
But that changed shortly afterwards as England clicked into gear to run in four tries in just over 10 minutes to turn their deficit into an 18-8 half-time advantage.
Former Standish High School student Jack Welsby touched down in the corner, Ash Handley finished off two moves out wide on the right and opposite wing Tom Johnstone also went over.
England were forced to defend for the first 20 minutes after the restart before Matty Nicholson ran on to Smith's clever kick to score, with Welsby going over for his second try five minutes later.
Smith took his conversion tally to four after captain George Williams – another Standish High old-boy – had darted over and Johnstone scored his second try to complete the scoring.
Both England's men and women faced France on Saturday as part of French rugby league's 90th anniversary celebrations.
England are next in action when they face Samoa in a two-Test series, the first at Wigan on October 27 and the second at Headingley the following Saturday.
France: Mourgue; Yaha, Laguerre, Griffier, Miloudi; Rouge, Fages; Navarrete, Da Costa, Bousquet, Goudemand, Seguier, Garcia.
Interchanges: Tison, Chan, Sangare, Maria.
England: Welsby (St Helens); Johnstone (Catalans), Newman (Leeds), Wood (Castleford), Handley (Leeds); Williams (Warrington), Smith (Wigan); Lees (St Helens), O'Neill (Wigan), Thompson (Wigan), Currie (Warrington), Nicholson (Warrington), Minchella (Hull KR).
Interchanges: Lewis (Hull KR), Harrison (Warrington), Dupree (Wigan), Wilson (Huddersfield).
