England v Australia: Use of Golden Point clarified ahead of Ashes series

The Rugby League Ashes ball

The golden point rule will only be active in the final Ashes Test if it is necessary to decide who wins the series, the Rugby Football League have confirmed.

In the NRL and Super League, it is unlikely to see a game end in a draw as golden point is in use. If the scores are level after 80 minutes, up to ten minutes extra are played across two five-minute halves and the next team to score a point – be it via a drop goal, goal, or try – takes the victory.

But in the upcoming Ashes series between England and Australia, we won’t see golden point in use in the first Test at Wembley on Saturday or at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium in the second Test on November 1.

Only if the golden point rule is needed to determine a winner of the series after the third and final Test at Headingley on November 8 will it come into effect.

Ahead of this weekend’s series opener, the RFL issued a press release to clarify the verdict that had been reached on golden point between England and Australia.

An RFL press release read: “It has been agreed that Golden Point will be available only after the third Test of the series at AMT Headingley on November 8 – if it is necessary to determine a winner of the series, rather than the series being shared.

“If the scores are level at full-time of the first or second Tests, the match will be drawn.

“If one of the first two Tests has been drawn, and the scores are level at full-time of the third Test, Golden Point will not be played.”

Meanwhile, the match officials have been confirmed for the first two Tests. Liam Moore of the RFL’s match officials panel will referee the opener at Wembley, with Jack Smith as the video referee. Grant Atkins of the NRL’s match officials panel will referee the second Test at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on November 1. Atkins is the NRL’s nominee for the series and will arrive next week.

A decision on the match officials for the third Test at AMT Headingley on November 8 will be made after the second Test through a review of the performances of the first two Tests under agreed parameters.