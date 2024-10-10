Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fuelled by last year’s Grand Final injury heartbreak, Ethan Havard is looking to make his mark this time around at Old Trafford and help his side to back-to-back Super League successes.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bulgarian-born England international made a long-awaited return to the field at the Theatre of Dreams last season, only to limp off with the same reccuring hamstring injury, forced to watch from the sidelines as his side defeated Catalans 10-2.

It’s a risk the 23-year-old doesn’t regret, even after ruling him out for the opening part of the 2024 campaign; but provides extra motivation to make sure he is on the winning side once again in Manchester on Saturday, set to take on Hull KR in front of a near sell-out crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ethan Havard wants to leave Old Trafford this year smiling after last year's injury heartbreak

“It’s pretty different preparation for me this time obviously being fully fit now. I’m going into the game feeling pretty confident, my body is good and I’m just ready to go,” Havard said.

“It was pretty tough last year. I kind of questioned whether I would do it or not. I don't regret it because I learned a lot from it, I just want to get it right this time.

“It was a pretty hollow feeling. Obviously I was proud of the lads and what they did but I didn't feel as though I put much towards the result which wasn't a good feeling. So, this year, I want to do it right and put a good performance out there.

“I’m very motivated for it.”

Havard, who has started in the front-row for the Warriors in their last 10 fixtures, will mark his 100th club appearance on the weekend with his side looking to make it a historic quadruple in a calendar year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Hull KR will be looking to mark their own piece of history, reaching their first ever Super League Grand Final.

He added: “It's pretty mad how it's all aligned up. It's pretty special, but obviously I'm not really focusing on that this week. It's about the bigger prize at the end of it.

“I've been able to build towards the final a bit more this year. Obviously I've had a good string of games this year so I roll into it feeling good.”