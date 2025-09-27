Cian Tyrer kicking a goal for Oldham in 2024

Former Wigan Warriors academy starlet Cian Tyrer has joined Midlands Hurricanes for the 2026 season following his release from Championship high-flyers Oldham.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old, who is the grandson of former Wigan and Leigh great Colin Tyrer, recently departed Oldham after spending two seasons at Boundary Park, having found chances hard to come by in Sean Long’s side.

Tyrer came through the famed youth at Wigan, although he never made a first-team appearance for the Warriors. He had a brief spell with Newcastle Thunder in 2021 before spending three seasons with League 1 outfit Rochdale, scoring 27 tries in 44 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The versatile back bagged 29 tries in 14 appearances for Oldham over the last two years, whilst enjoying time on loan with Workington Town and Midlands, and he will now make a permanent move to the Hurricanes for 2026, with League 1 set to merge with the Championship.

"I really enjoyed my time on loan for the final month of the season and jumped at the chance to make that move permanent,” said Tyrer.

"From the players to the staff that makes the club run, I felt at home from the get-go and can’t wait to be a part of the journey.

“Having seen the setup of the club and what they want to build in the years to come, it was a no-brainer to stay at the club to be a part of that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cian’s grandad, Colin Tyrer, made more than 400 career appearances between 1962 and 1978 for Leigh, Wigan, Barrow and Hull KR, whilst gaining representative honours with Lancashire.

READ NEXT: How Wigan Warriors utilised week off with training camp in North Yorkshire