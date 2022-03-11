Liam Farrell set to make his 300th Wigan Warriors appearance in this weekend's game

The 31-year-old will reach the landmark if he features in the game against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan on Saturday.

Since making his debut in 2010, he has become one of Wigan’s most reliable and consistent players.

In his 299 games so far, he has scored 118 tries, with three of them coming this season.

Liam Farrell is preparing to make his 300th Wigan appearance

Farrell’s entire career has been spent with the Warriors, apart from a brief loan spell with Widnes Vikings right at the very start of his journey.

He made a try scoring start to his career, as he went over in a 54-4 victory against Wakefield Trinity at the DW Stadium.

He also appeared in the Grand Final victory over St Helens at the end of his debut season, where he claimed the first of his four Super League titles.

The following year he produced a moment to remember against Wigan’s biggest rivals, as he scored a last minute winner in the Good Friday derby.

In the same year, he also won his first Challenge Cup, before adding a second in 2013, as part of the double winning campaign.

He was the Harry Sunderland Trophy winner in the 2016 Grand Final, before helping Wigan win the World Club Challenge in the following year.

He was part of the Warriors’ most recent Super League success in 2018, and has continued to be an influential leader at the club.

His performances in 2021 saw him named in the competition’s Dream Team for the fourth time, a 12 months celebrating his testimonial year.