Five takeaways from Wigan’s media day 2024: Mighty fitness efforts, Kiwis' influence & wrestling with the Warriors

Every player and member of staff were available to the press inside the club’s impressive training facilities. Here are five takeaways from the morning…

Mighty efforts

Wigan Warriors players go through a YoYo session at their media day

The Yo-Yo fitness test was the main attraction of the day - a drill that includes running 20 metres and back before a short break, with the time to run the distance reducing across every stage.

Having recovered from a hamstring injury sustained at the end of last season, Liam Byrne impressed and was second place among the forwards - with Kruise Leeming powering through to be the winner.

The 28-year-old hooker’s efforts were mighty and you can see the ex-Leeds captain having an impact during his time at the Warriors.

Ryan Hampshire impressed and was the final outside-back remaining, beating Jai Field - who hardly broke a sweat in the opening rounds.

Wigan Warriors assistant coach Sean O'Loughlin talks tactics at the media day

Word is, captain Liam Farrell is up there with the fittest – but did not undergo the test on Monday.

Having joined in - with a score of 15.2 - I have a whole new appreciation of just how fit these athletes are.

New Zealand’s impact

The level of detail the Warriors go into for their defensive work will be a major factor as to why they conceded just 360 points last season, the lowest across the competition.

Wigan Warriors players are put through their paces at the media day

Leading the way, ex-captain Sean O’Loughlin gave the media a short insight into some of the work and techniques that the players learn and train with to ensure that defensive toughness.

Fellow assistant coach Tommy Leuluai also said that he picked up a few tips while on international duty with New Zealand during the delayed 2021 World Cup.

The 38-year-old joined Michael Maguire’s coaching staff for the tournament in England, having played his final career game for the Kiwis in their warm-up match against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley Stadium.

Head of performance Ian Bentley also spoke in depth about the fitness tests ahead of the morning’s activities and the reasonings behind them.

Kruise Leeming won the Yo-Yo fitness session in the forwards group

Joel Tomkins returns to club as scholarship coach

Two-time Grand Final winner Joel Tomkins was confirmed as the club’s new scholarship head coach on Monday.

The 36-year-old has left his job as a firefighter to take up the role full-time and was available to the media across the day.

While also working as an assistant coach for the club’s reserves and academy sides, former back-rower Tomkins says he is hoping to pass on his experiences from the game to help guide the future stars, while also learning from his mistakes.

Never wrestle with the Warriors

Rugby League Live editor Matt Shaw was brave enough to take on Patrick Mago, Tyler Dupree and Byrne inside the octagon for a short wrestling session led by assistant coach O’Loughlin - and probably never will again.

Wigan Warriors Head Coach Matt Peet addresses the press at the media day

Every credit to Matt for taking the challenge on, with the trio making it look easy in the end across a range of drills, including tackling!

Matt Peet reflects on overseas training camp

Reflecting on the club’s recent 10-days overseas training camp for the first time since returning, head coach Peet said: “It was fantastic.

"The facilities there allowed us to have some really good sessions.

"I thought we got some good work done, in particular the big picture rugby league stuff, getting our combinations in place, half-backs and edges for example.

"The lads got to know each other off the field as well and we had some good video meetings from the coaches – Tommy Leuluai and Sean O’Loughlin delivered some fantastic content.