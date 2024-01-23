Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tomkins, 34, is set to join Sky ahead of their biggest-ever year covering the sport, with every game set to be broadcast live.

The former full-back won three Grand Finals, two Challenge Cups, two League Leaders’ Shields and a World Club Challenge across an illustrious career.

He captained England at the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup on home soil and became only the second player to win Man of Steel with two separate clubs.

A product of the Warriors academy, Tomkins retired at the end of 2023 – with his final game for Catalans Dragons against Wigan in the Grand Final at Old Trafford.

He enjoyed 352 appearances and 1,462 points for both club and country across a 16-year career.

Tomkins said: “It’s a real pleasure to be joining such a talented team.

"Sky Sports is rugby league’s greatest partner and has played an important role in the sport for as long as I’ve been playing so it’s brilliant to now be working here.

“I can’t wait to turn my hand to being a full-time broadcaster and impart some of the experience and insight I’ve taken from the changing room and out on the pitch to those watching at home.”

All six matches in each Super League round will be shown live, totalling around 170 games each year across Sky and NOW platforms. This will include Magic Weekend fixtures, play-offs and all three Grand Finals - Men's, Women's and Wheelchair.

Sky Sports also recently announced the addition of four-time Grand Final winner Kyle Amor alongside well-known broadcasters Dave Woods and Mark Wilson.

Helen Falkus, Sky Sports director of Multi Sports, said: “To be able to welcome someone of Sam’s stature within the game is hugely exciting. From the conversations we’ve had, you can already tell there’s a real desire to contribute and learn.

“This is set to be our biggest rugby league season yet on Sky Sports and we’re the only place fans can watch every game live.