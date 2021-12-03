Former stand-off Josh Woods claims ‘brutally honest’ Peet is just what Wigan Warriors need

Matty Peet with Lee Briers at Robin Park

The 23-year-old, who now plays for Newcastle Thunder, came through the youth system at the club, where he was played under the new head coach.

Woods is excited to see what Peet can bring to Wigan, after seeing how he works up close.

He said: “My first year in the academy was his first as academy head coach.

“He was always brilliant with me. Sometimes he had to be straight down the line and would tell you things to your face, not mincing his words.

“It always struck me how brutally honest he was.

“In the first year if I wasn’t playing, he would tell me exactly what I had to do to play and what I needed to do in my career.

“He’s a great leader and knows how to deal with players whether that is an arm round the shoulder or a rollocking, he’s good at both.

“The main thing I’ve taken from my time with him, was how ruthless his sessions were, you trained a lot harder than you played.

“We won two out of three Grand Finals and were a great success.

“The lads who have been with him before will know what he’s about.

“He’s a tough guy but he did a lot for my career.”

Woods believes getting a job like this was inevitable for Peet and can see him having a similar impact to England boss Shaun Wane.

“He is perfect,” said Woods. “He was going to get a Super League job sooner or later – his track record speaks for itself.

“He was always great with the lads in the academy. Lammy (Adrian Lam) had to give them a shot, because of the job he’d done.

“I think it has a lot of similarities from when Michael Maguire left and Waney came in. An Australian had his influence before a Wigan bloke takes over.

“I’m sure he’ll do a great job because he’s got a lot of respect off a lot of the players. I wish him all the best, he has done his learning period and I think now is the perfect time along with a group of young Wigan lads with the mix of the overseas players. My advice is to the squad is train as hard as you can and show no sign of weakness.