Former Warriors favourite Harrison Hansen backs new Wigan recruit for success: ‘He’s a little gem'

2010 and 2013 Super League Grand Final winner Harrison Hansen has backed Wigan’s new recruit Tiaki Chan for success following his move from 2023 Grand Final opposition Catalans Dragons.

The Australian-born French international penned a three-year deal with the Warriors from 2024 earlier in June, having made his Super League debut with the Dragons in 2022 against Leeds Rhinos.

Still developing his game at 23, he’s gone on to make 21 appearances in the competition to date, while also appearing alongside veteran back-rower Hansen at Toulouse Olympique on dual-registration in the Championship.

“I think the recruitment by Wigan has been really good with the players that they’ve signed,” said Hansen, who was a part of the 2013 double-winning Wigan side.

“Tiaki Chan was awesome for us at Toulouse on dual-registration.

“He’s a solid player, he has plenty of aggression and that’s a good signing.

“I’m good friends with him and I know his dad, Alex, who is good friends with my dad.

“Tiaki came to us on dual-registration and he runs hard, he’s aggressive and he puts shots on.

“That’s what you want from a front-rower, making an impact and bossing that middle. He’s a little gem that Wigan have got and he’s only going to get better.

“He deserves his chance at Wigan and he’s gone to the best club for him.

“He’s no-nonsense, he gives it all. He’s aggressive and I think the fans will love him.”

Hansen, who will play into his 21st professional season with French outfit Toulouse next season, also recalls training alongside Sam Walters during their time at Widnes Vikings.

The destructive utility forward has also joined Matt Peet’s squad on a three-year deal, having made 42 appearances for the Rhinos.

“I rate Sam Walters,” Hansen continued.

"I followed him when he went to Leeds, and he’s just got better each year.

"He had a great year this year and I think he’s a great signing for Wigan, he’ll do some damage.

“He’s got the size and he’s got the build. Going to Wigan, he’ll get even bigger and even fitter.