Former Wigan Warriors playmaker Jarrod Sammut has boosted Championship outfit Bradford Bulls after joining the club on loan for the remainder of the 2024 campaign.

The 37-year-old returns to the Bulls for his second spell, having scored 32 tries in 40 appearances between 2012 and 2013.

Sammut, who also represented the likes of Crusaders, Wakefield and London, would eventually go on to make 13 appearances for the Warriors in 2019 following his release from the Broncos.

Jarrod Sammut made 13 appearances in cherry and white under former coach Adrian Lam

He left the newly-named The Brick Community Stadium with a year remaining on his contract following the signing of Jackson Hastings under former head coach Adrian Lam.

The Malta international has since featured for Leigh and Barrow, before linking up with Workington Town for a second time ahead of the 2024 season.

On the latest addition, the Bradford boss commented: “It’s no secret we have been looking for a quality half now for a number of months, as they are few and far between, so it is hugely satisfying to be able to get one over the line.

“To also bring in a player the quality of Jarrod alongside the affiliation he has with the club is fantastic, he’s extremely excited about coming and helping us at the back end of the season.