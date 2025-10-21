Jack Bibby in action for Huddersfield Giants in 2025

Former Wigan Warriors youngster Jack Bibby has joined Championship side Widnes Vikings on a two-year contract following his departure from Huddersfield Giants.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old prop arrives at Widnes after being released by Huddersfield following the conclusion of their 2025 campaign, having enjoyed a loan spell with the Vikings towards the end of last season.

Bibby came through the famed youth ranks at Wigan and made a try-scoring debut in his sole first-team appearance for the Warriors back in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Shevington Sharks junior moved to Huddersfield ahead of the 2023 campaign alongside Sam Halsall in a deal that saw Jake Wardle move the other way to Wigan.

Bibby made nine first-team appearances for the Giants across three seasons, whilst spending time on loan at Keighley Cougars, Bradford Bulls, Dewsbury Rams and Widnes, where he will now return on a permanent basis.

"I’m excited to sign for the club,” said Bibby. “It’s got a great future ahead from what I gathered talking to Allan (Coleman, coach) last year.

“Having the chance to come back to the club permanently is a really good thing after playing on loan last year. I got on with all the lads and I really enjoyed my time here, so getting the opportunity to get a full pre-season with the boys will only make the bonds better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have faith that this group can create something great this year. With the new signings and the playing group already here, we’ve only got better from last year. I think we will be in that top six securely and it won’t be coming down to the last couple of games like we did last year.”

Widnes coach Allan Coleman is delighted to welcome Bibby back to the DCBL Stadium ahead of 2026.

“I’m buzzing to get Jack on board,” said Coleman. “I think he showed last year how strong a player he can be for us.

“He’s really similar to Dan Murray in the way he provides us with that go-forward. We’ve identified him as a younger profile of player, like with Kieran Taylor, who we can bring in and develop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s still only 24 years old, so he has a massive future ahead of him, and I can’t wait to see him progress.”