Former Wigan Warriors youngster Cian Tyrer in action for Oldham in 2024

Former Wigan Warriors academy man Cian Tyrer has joined League 1 side Midlands Hurricanes for the rest of the 2025 season from Championship outfit Oldham.

The 24-year-old came through Wigan’s famed youth system before signing for then-Championship side Newcastle Thunder ahead of the 2021 season.

Tyrer, the grandson of Wigan and Leigh great Colin, enjoyed a loan spell with Rochdale Hornets in 2021 before signing permanently for the League 1 club for 2023 and 2024, scoring 25 tries in 36 appearances.

The winger or fullback then made the move to Oldham ahead of the 2024 season, helping Sean Long’s side win the League 1 title and secure promotion to the Championship, scoring 29 tries in just 13 games.

His prolific try-scoring ability earned him a contract extension with Oldham for 2025. However, he has been limited to a sole appearance this season, whilst playing two games on loan for Rochdale before picking up an injury. Tyrer is back fully fit and ready to make the most of his loan opportunity with Midlands.

"It’s great to welcome Cian to the club for the rest of the season,” said Hurricanes coach Mark Dunning. “I’d like to extend my thanks to Dave Peet and everybody at Oldham for getting this deal done as we approach the end of the transfer window.

“He’s a player who’s had a great education through his career with four years in the Wigan system, and since then, wherever he’s played, he’s shown his qualities and undoubted try-scoring instincts.

“Capable of playing as a fullback or winger, he will add to our group and we’re looking forward to seeing him in a Canes shirt.”