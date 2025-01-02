Former Wigan Warriors youngsters secures future after impressive debut senior campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors academy product Joe Baldwin has secured his future for the 2025 season after re-signing with League 1 outfit North Wales Crusaders.

The youngster played his amateur junior days at Orrell St James until he was signed by the Warriors in September 2019.

He also previously represented Lancashire at under-18s level, and moved to North Wales Crusaders ahead of the 2024 League 1 season, departing Wigan without a first-team appearance.

Baldwin impressed in his debut campaign with the Welsh outfit, picking up the club’s young player of the year award after establishing himself as a key figure in Carl Forster’s side with 20 appearances.

North Wales Crusaders finished the regular 2024 season in seventh spot, with eight wins in 20, while Sean Long’s Oldham won automatic promotion to the Championship after being crowned League 1 champions. Matt Peet’s Wigan will face the Roughyeds later this month in pre-season at Boundary Park on Sunday, January 19.

On retaining the rising youngster, who scored his first senior try of his career against Rochdale Hornets earlier this year in a close 37-36 defeat, head coach Forster said: “I’m really happy to keep Joe on board.

“Last year he came in unknown to the group and a young lad, full of energy wanting to learn.

“He ended the year starting and playing big minutes, he was outstanding and deservedly won young player of the year.

“Joe will only get better the more he plays and I’m really happy that it shall be with Crusaders.”