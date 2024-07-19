Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Wigan Warriors hooker Michael McIlorum will play on in 2025 after signing a deal with Hull KR.

In a surprising announcement, the England and Ireland international will swap the south of France for East Yorkshire on a one-year deal for the 2025 Super League season.

McIlorum, who will turn 37 in January, made his debut with Wigan in 2007, going on to be a part of three Grand Final winning sides, featuring in 2010 and 2013 victories, while he was injured for the 2016 triumph.

The hard-hitting hooker also won two Challenge Cups across his time in cherry and white, making close to 250 appearances before joining Catalans Dragons in 2018.

He has enjoyed the last seven seasons in France, reaching two Grand Finals and being a part of the first Catalans side to win the prestigious Challenge Cup in his debut season.

The Leeds-born hooker will return to Yorkshire ahead of next season, and will link up with a handful of his former Wigan team-mates including Joe Burgess and Oliver Gildart, as well as making the move from France alongside current team-mate Tom Davies.

He becomes Hull KR’s fifth signing ahead of 2025.

“I’m very happy to be signing with Hull KR next season. The club has been going from strength to strength over the past few years and I want to be a part of that,” McIlorum said.

“After speaking with Willie Peters on his ethos and the club’s ambitions I saw this as a great fit for me.

“Hull KR are a club striving for silverware and I’m looking forward to helping them push for success in 2025.”