The former Wigan Warriors second rower has been with Toulouse since 2020 and played his part in their recent promotion success.

Hansen is currently returning from an injury he picked up in pre-season and will not feature in the game against his former side on Saturday, but can’t wait to get back out on the field to make his Super League return at the age of 36.

He said: “It’s always frustrating, but sometimes it is good because you get a perspective from the stands and see things you might otherwise miss. I’m itching to get back out there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrison Hansen

“It’s good to be back in. When we won that final, it was an awesome feeling. I’ve been out of Super League since 2017, so it has been a while. I still feel in great shape and there’s no need to retire.

“I joined Wigan on scholarship when I was 15 and then I signed professional three years later, so it’s been a long time. I just look at other players like James Roby, who are still going strong.

“There’s not many players our age who are still knocking about, but I keep saying as long as I feel good then I will keep on playing.

“At my age you do have to think about what I will do after rugby, but as long as I’m still at a high standard there is no reason for me to retire. I’m still enjoying it and I’m still in good shape, but I’ve got to be realistic, so I will see how this year goes.

Hansen’s old teammate Tommy Leuluai is also still enjoying his rugby, despite being one of the oldest players in the competition.

“Age is just a number,” added Hansen.

“I played with Tommy all of those years, and to see the way he is playing now is great. There is no need for him to retire, especially when he is adding a lot of good stuff to Wigan and is making an impact.

“I’m going to try and outlast him if I can. We’ll have a catch up when they come in, he’s one of my best mates so we might go for a coffee.

“I’m looking forward to having the team over because there are still people there from my time. Tommy, Sam Powell, Lockers (Sean O’Loughlin).

“It’ll be a great game to watch, and I’m gutted that I’m not playing.”