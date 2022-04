The 21-year-old has been named on the interchange bench for Canberra Raiders’ game against Penrith Panthers at the BlueBet Stadium on Sunday.

Rushton progressed through the Wigan youth academy, making one senior appearance for the club, before he made the move to Australia at the end of 2020.

Harry Rushton is set to make his NRL debut this weekend