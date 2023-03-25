News you can trust since 1853
Harry Smith reflects on Wigan Warriors' victory over Salford Red Devils and discusses his own development

Harry Smith believes Wigan Warriors’ 20-16 victory over Salford Red Devils is the type of game that can generate momentum.

By Amos Wynn
Published 25th Mar 2023, 12:00 GMT- 1 min read

Toby King went over for a later winner to give Matty Peet’s side the two points at the DW Stadium, while Bevan French was also on the scoresheet with a brace.

Smith states the result will give the Warriors some confidence going forward, and admits he is enjoying his responsibility in the team.

“It was a good win and can act as a momentum builder,” he said.

“The skills and tactics is something we can work on and change, but our togetherness is what got us the win.

“Having that fight for each other is half the battle.

“If you can get on the right side of games like that then it will bring confidence.

“There is still a massive amount of work to do, because we need to get better.

“I feel like I’m growing into my role and that I’m earning the right to have the responsibility of leading this team around.

“It’s going well but there are things I can work on to help the team massively going forward.”

Smith was on hand to kick one penalty and three successful conversions on Friday night, which drew praise from Matty Peet after the match.

“If you look at that, it was pretty crucial,” said the Warriors head coach.

“Harry works really hard and looked really composed with his kicking today, his technique was really good.

“You know when you play the likes of Marc Sneyd, it’s important to get 100 percent.”

