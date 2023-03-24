Toby King went over for the winner with just over five minutes remaining to give Matty Peet’s side the two points.

Bevan French was also integral as he claimed a brace.

Here are some of the talking points from the game:

Toby King scored a late winner for Wigan against the Red Devils

Great character from the Warriors

The Warriors once again demonstrated great character and togetherness in the victory over the Red Devils.

Like last week against Huddersfield, it was a pretty tight game, and it proved difficult a times for Wigan to find a way to the try line, with the spark not always there.

They have struggled at times this year to really get into their groove, but are still able show glimpses of what they are capable of and have the resilience to keep fighting.

Despite things not going their way, they continued to work hard.

Peet also made a few positional changes and utilised his bench, which just seemed to provide them an extra boost when Salford were tiring in the second half.

It may not have been a great performance from the Warriors but it was one they could be proud of.

Brilliance from Bevan

Bevan French played a key role in Wigan’s victory.

His try in the first half was a moment that we have come to expect from him.

He is always alert and also capable of creating something brilliant out of nothing.

After receiving the ball out wide, he cut inside, shrugged off a couple of attempted tackles, and produced a great dummy pass on his way to the line.

It was pretty much more of the same again for his second, as demonstrated his electric pace once more to race past the Salford defence.

He was shifted to fullback during the second half, which just seemed to bring him into the game more and put him in more dangerous situations.

After the game Matty Peet said: “He’s a talent.

"He works hard and the lads love him.

"Quite often he is at his most dangerous when he’s man on man and there doesn’t look much for him.

"With his first try the shape had just fizzled out and he expressed himself.

"He’s such a talent and is great to watch.

"If you were a fan you’d love to watch him.”

A classy gesture and a famous face in the crowd

As well as the action on the field, there was also plenty going on off it at the DW Stadium on Friday night.

There was a classy gesture from the club prior to kick off, as Peet presented ex-Wigan centre Dan Sarginson with a special heritage shirt following his decision to retire at the age of 29.

Elsewhere, there was a successful sporting individual in the stands, with UFC star Muhammad Mokaev watching on.