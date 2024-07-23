‘He’s gone for good’: NRL journalists weigh in on John Bateman’s sensational mid-season return to Super League
According to The Daily Telegraph, as well as multiple other publications, Bateman is set for a sensational mid-season switch back to England, but is expected to return to Wests Tigers to complete his contract until 2026.
However, Australian journalist Dean Ritchie believes that the international star’s time in the NRL is up following the news.
Bateman, 30, returned Down Under for his second stint ahead of 2023, and has made 32 appearances for the Tigers to date.
The club were wooden spooners at the end of 2023, and currently sit at the bottom of the NRL table once again with just four wins from 18 games so far this year.
“For the life of me, I cannot see at his age, how he can go home now and then come back for the start of next year,” Ritchie said on Fox Sports.
“He’s gone for good.”
Fox League’s Paul Crawley added: “And why would a club allow a player to leave at this stage of the season, regardless of where you are, even if it saves you a bit of salary cap.
“You’ve got the credibility of your own club, and he’s going overseas.”
Crawley continued: “There’s been talk all year that John Bateman hasn’t been happy at the Wests Tigers, and that’s clear in his form on the field.
“The Tigers have got a little bit to answer, too.”
Bateman was reportedly one of multiple players to be shopped around to Super League by chief executive Shane Richardson earlier this year during a trip to England.
And he is set to bolster Sam Burgess’ pack for the remainder of 2024, but is not expected to be back in time to return to his old stomping ground this Friday to face his former club.
Bateman won two Grand Finals in cherry and white in 2016 and 2018, while he also helped Canberra Raiders to their first NRL Grand Final in 25 years, falling short 14-8 to Sydney Roosters in 2019.
