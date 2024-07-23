Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Wigan Warriors back-rower John Bateman is reportedly set to return to Super League with Warrington Wolves for the remainder of the 2024 campaign.

According to The Daily Telegraph, as well as multiple other publications, Bateman is set for a sensational mid-season switch back to England, but is expected to return to Wests Tigers to complete his contract until 2026.

However, Australian journalist Dean Ritchie believes that the international star’s time in the NRL is up following the news.

John Bateman is expected to return to Super League imminently with Warrington Wolves on loan

Bateman, 30, returned Down Under for his second stint ahead of 2023, and has made 32 appearances for the Tigers to date.

The club were wooden spooners at the end of 2023, and currently sit at the bottom of the NRL table once again with just four wins from 18 games so far this year.

“For the life of me, I cannot see at his age, how he can go home now and then come back for the start of next year,” Ritchie said on Fox Sports.

“He’s gone for good.”

Fox League’s Paul Crawley added: “And why would a club allow a player to leave at this stage of the season, regardless of where you are, even if it saves you a bit of salary cap.

“You’ve got the credibility of your own club, and he’s going overseas.”

Crawley continued: “There’s been talk all year that John Bateman hasn’t been happy at the Wests Tigers, and that’s clear in his form on the field.

“The Tigers have got a little bit to answer, too.”

Bateman was reportedly one of multiple players to be shopped around to Super League by chief executive Shane Richardson earlier this year during a trip to England.

And he is set to bolster Sam Burgess’ pack for the remainder of 2024, but is not expected to be back in time to return to his old stomping ground this Friday to face his former club.