Wigan Warriors opened their doors to the media on Thursday for their final preparations for the Old Trafford showdown against Hull KR.

Matt Peet’s side underwent a fascinating final run through at the Brick Community Stadium, with the club and its staff replicating an Old Trafford experience as close as possible.

With a selected 13 and team-mate opposition, Wigan walked out from the corner of the stadium like they will do so on Saturday just before the 6:00pm kick-off - with specifics including being told where their families will be sat at the Theatre of Dreams, to walking out to The Lathums, the Wigan band who will provide the pre-match entertainment in Manchester.

Wigan Warriors had their final run-through on Thursday ahead of the Grand Final

Coaching and backroom staff walked around the field with pyros ahead of ‘kick-off’, creating the same misty look that Saturday will likely bring - potentially impacting sight in the opening exchanges and certainly adding to the atmosphere.

Music blasted out from the PA systems at The Brick throughout - while the two sides lined-up as they will on Saturday ahead of kick-off for Jerusalem, this year performed by Laura Wright for an 11th time.

Chants from Wigan Warriors and Hull KR were also boomed around the stadium from the PA system, including ‘Cherry and White’ and ‘Red, Red Robin’.

“It’s important; all the timings and knowing what to do on game day so you can sort of chill out and let it run its course,” star full-back Jai Field said.

Wigan Warriors trained with smaller in-goal areas in preparations for Old Trafford

During the practise, staff also walked around the field with a speaker on loud to try to replicate the noise inside a near sell-out Old Trafford - set for its biggest crowd since 2017.

Like opponents Hull KR, the Warriors also trained with shorter in-goal areas in preparation for the smaller Old Trafford pitch.

“It’s loud in there, and sometimes you can’t hear the guy next to you speak or they can’t hear you. Having that in the run through, it makes a big difference,” Field added.

“It’s a big game, and hopefully it’s a sell-out. It’s going to be loud.”

It was a captivating watch from the sidelines, with Wigan Warriors bidding to make it a historic quadruple on Saturday and back-to-back Super League successes.