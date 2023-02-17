Hull KR V Wigan Warriors preview: Here is everything you need to know ahead of this weekend's Super League game

Wigan Warriors kick off their campaign on Saturday afternoon with a trip to Craven Park to face Hull KR (K.O. 1pm).

Both sides will be looking to get their seasons off to a strong start, with a competitive year ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opposition

Wigan Warriors' get their Super League campaign underway on Saturday

Hull KR head into this campaign on the back of an eighth place finish, winning 12 times in 27 games.

They finished safely above the relegated Toulouse, but were also four points off the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Tony Smith’s departure in July, Danny McGuire oversaw things until the end of the season, with an injury crisis among his challenges.

During pre-season, under their new permanent head coach Willie Peters, they were defeated 28-0 by Featherstone Rovers and overcame Leeds Rhinos 26-4.

The coach

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willie Peters is the new man at the helm at Craven Park, with appointment for this year confirmed all the way back in May.

This will be the 43-year-old’s first head coach role at this level, but has been an assistant at Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Newcastle Knights.

As a player he enjoyed time in both Australia and England, with his clubs in the Northern Hemisphere including Gateshead Thunder, Wigan Warriors and Widnes Vikings.

Key men

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mikey Lewis is one of the KR’s main men, and could prove to be a real handful for Wigan.

If the 21-year-old scrum-half can stay fit this season, then he could be in for a strong campaign.

Meanwhile, the Robins also have experience with the likes of Lachlan Coote and Ryan Hall, with the latter scoring 14 Super League tries last year.

Previous meetings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The clubs met on three occasions last season, with the first coming on the opening weekend.

Wigan came away from Craven Park with a 24-10 victory, which saw Jake Bibby and Liam Marshall both go over for braces.

The Warriors were victorious again later in the year when the pair went head-to-head at the DW Stadium.

Marshall was once again on the scoresheet, going over for a hat-trick- as did Bevan French.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Cooper, Kai Pearce-Paul and Patrick Mago all claimed tries as well.

In the most recent game between the two, a youthful Wigan side were defeated 38-28 in East Yorkshire.

Where to watch

This weekend’s game is being broadcast live by Channel 4, with Adam Hills once again fronting the coverage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The build-up get underway at 12.30pm.

Click here to listen to the predictions of the Channel 4 pundits.

Final thoughts

If last year if anything to go by, this is set to be a big season for the Warriors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the team impressed during Matty Peet’s first year in charge, there was also room for improvement, which will no doubt come.

They looked sharp in their final pre-season outing against Salford Red Devils, with a number of players looking in great shape.

As always, a trip to Craven Park is no easy challenge and is a very tough opener for Wigan.