Hull KR’s Peta Hiku says they are working on a plan to shackle Wigan Warriors star Bevan French in Saturday’s Grand Final.

Last season’s Man of Steel French has scored 17 tries in this campaign, including a brilliant solo effort in the 38-0 semi-final victory over Leigh Leopards.

And the victory kept Wigan on course to becoming the first team to win all four trophies in one season since they achieved it three decades ago.

Peta Hiku in action against Wigan Warriors at Craven Park in Round 9

Standing in their way at Old Trafford are Hull KR and Hiku knows teamwork is needed to limit the impact of French and win their first-ever Grand Final.

The 31-year-old said: “One-on-one with someone, he’s most likely to beat anyone with his speed and talent.

“So I think for us it’s just keep presenting a line and helping out your mate. Probably don’t do it on your own.

“He’s a class player and he’s been doing it his whole career.

“For us, it’s just sticking together and doing your job.”

Defending Super League champions Wigan won the League Leaders’ Shield after winning 22 of 27 matches, to add to their World Club Challenge and Challenge Cup titles.

Hull KR finished second in the Super League, winning one and losing one in their league matches against Wigan this season.

In the semi-finals, the Robins beat Warrington Wolves 10-8 in a nail-biting game last Friday night, before the Warriors emphatically defeated Leigh 38-0 the following day.

The attendance for Saturday’s Grand Final is expected to exceed 65,000, which would make it the biggest Grand Final crowd since more than 72,000 went to the 2017 Grand Final.

And Hiku got an early glimpse of the surroundings when he appeared at a media event on Monday.

“Before I got to the stadium, I was excited, obviously nerve-wracking about the Grand Final,” said the Kiwi who joined Hull KR this season.

“Then walking out of the tunnel gave me different feelings, still excited but it gave me goosebumps thinking about walking out of the tunnel on Saturday.

“When you look at the stadium it's going to be at and just picture people here. But more excited than anything.”

Wigan coach Matt Peet is aiming to lead his hometown club to a seventh trophy since he became head coach ahead of the 2022 season.

But the Englishman is sweating over the health of his captain Liam Farrell who missed last week’s semi-final with illness.

If the veteran back-rower recovers for the final, he will be seeking his second Grand Final man of the match prize and aiming to become the first recipient since it was renamed the Rob Burrow Award.

Robins coach Willie Peters’ solitary Grand Final appearance came in 2000 as Wigan’s scrum-half in a 29-16 defeat to St Helens.