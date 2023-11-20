IN PICTURES: New Wigan Warriors recruits report to pre-season training

Wigan Warriors’ newest recruits have been pictured reporting to pre-season training for the 2024 Super League campaign.

Luke Thompson, Kruise Leeming, Sam Walters and Tiaki Chan are among those to have reported to Robin Park Arena, with the Super League champions beginning their pre-season preparations.

The quartet have been pictured in the new training gear in Matt Peet’s squad for the first time, with the Warriors having released their 2024 kits last week.

Catalans Dragons Grand Finalist and new recruit Adam Keighran revealed his plans during the off-season, having returned to Australia to reunite with his family following the Old Trafford showdown.

He is expected to link up with his new team-mates after Christmas, with fixtures to be announced later this week.