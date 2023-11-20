IN PICTURES: New Wigan Warriors recruits report to pre-season training
Luke Thompson, Kruise Leeming, Sam Walters and Tiaki Chan are among those to have reported to Robin Park Arena, with the Super League champions beginning their pre-season preparations.
The quartet have been pictured in the new training gear in Matt Peet’s squad for the first time, with the Warriors having released their 2024 kits last week.
Catalans Dragons Grand Finalist and new recruit Adam Keighran revealed his plans during the off-season, having returned to Australia to reunite with his family following the Old Trafford showdown.
He is expected to link up with his new team-mates after Christmas, with fixtures to be announced later this week.
Highly-rated forward Sam Eseh also penned a two-year deal from Wakefield Trinity, with Sam Powell and Kai Pearce-Paul having left the club, and centre Toby King returning to parent club Warrington Wolves following the expiration of his loan deal.