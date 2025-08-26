Ince Rose Bridge pay tribute to former player and coach Frank Cassidy, who has passed away

Frank Cassidy during playing days with Ince Rose Bridge

Ince Rose Bridge have paid tribute to their former player and coach Frank Cassidy, who has passed away at the age of 59.

Cassidy, who represented Wigan St Patricks, Swinton, Rochdale, Salford and Ince Rose Bridge during his playing career, died last week at the age of 59, with tributes having poured in on social media.

He began his professional career at Swinton, having been signed by their former coach Jim Crellin from Wigan St Patricks in the autumn of 1985. He spent four years with the Lions, scoring 22 tries in 65 appearances before moving to neighbours Salford. During his time with the Swinton, Cassidy earned two caps for Great Britain’s Under-21s. Swinton paid tribute to Cassidy with a minute’s silence ahead of their League 1 match against Rochdale on Sunday afternoon.

Cassidy made the transfer from Swinton to Salford for a reported £35,000, earning heritage number 867 with the Reds. He played 65 games for Salford between 1989 and 1992, helping the club win the Second Division Championship as well as reaching the Lancashire Cup Final.

The halfback ended his professional career with Rochdale in 1993 before going on to represent Ince Rose Bridge for a number of years as a player and a coach, with the Wigan-based community club paying tribute to Cassidy on social media, saying he was ‘an inspiration to the youngsters coming through the ranks’ and was ‘admired and respected’ by all those who knew him.

Ince Rose Bridge posted: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Ince Rose Bridge player, Frank Cassidy.

“On behalf of everyone at Ince Rose Bridge, we send our heartfelt condolences to Frank’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Frank was not only a player, but also a coach, mentor, and an inspiration to the youngsters coming through the ranks. He was admired and respected by all who had the pleasure of being in his company.

“A former Swinton, Rochdale and Salford half-back, Frank’s contribution to the game and to those around him will never be forgotten.

"Our thoughts are with you all. Rest in peace, Frank.”

Wigan St Patricks posted: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all Frank's family and friends at this very sad time. RIP Frank, a true gentleman.”