Jack Farrimond: Home debut ‘couldn’t have gone any better’ as Wigan Warriors youngster sets his next targets
The 18-year-old crossed the tryline twice and set up another in the victory at The Brick Community Stadium, having made his senior bow in the reverse fixture earlier this season.
“I don’t think it could have gone any better to be honest. I really enjoyed every minute of it,” Farrimond said, having also kicked six goals from as many attempts in the Round 15 victory.
“The message was, ‘Play how we know you can play, be confident, enjoy it and things will happen for you,’ which it did, so it just shows the experts know what they’re on about!”
Farrimond was given the nod to partner Ryan Hampshire in the halves, with Harry Smith rested ahead of his England international duties against France.
The Leigh-born playmaker was promoted to Matt Peet’s senior squad after just one season in the club’s academy, winning the player of the year award, and paid tribute to coach John Duffy, who has played a crucial role over recent years in helping develop Wigan’s next crop of stars.
“He’s been a real help over the last year, and then building into this year,” Farrimond said of the former Scotland and Leigh head coach, who joined the Warriors in 2022.
“He’s been massive for me. He’s always on my back, and it’s gotten me to where I am now, so I’m really grateful.”
With Jai Field set to miss the next few weeks due to a hamstring injury, Farrimond put his best foot forward to retain his spot in the match day squad, with Bevan French having returned to his fullback role in the absence of his fellow Australian.
And the youngster admits his goal is to continue playing for the first-team, but is prepared to be patient for more Super League chances.
“I want to keep playing, I want to keep a place in the squad and build on the back of that,” Farrimond concluded.
“I’ll be training as hard as I can over the next couple of weeks. If it comes, it comes, and if it doesn't, it doesn’t.
“I’ll just keep working harder and take my next opportunity when it comes.”
