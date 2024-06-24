Wigan Warriors quartet included in Shaun Wane's England squad to face France on international stage
The 21-year-old has played an integral role in the Warriors’ successful pursuit of all four available trophies – the Super League, League Leaders’ Shield, Challenge Cup and World Club Challenge - and has been rewarded with his first international call-up.
Other potential debutants include Castleford Tigers centre Sam Wood, Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella, St Helens young prop George Delaney, Huddersfield Giants forward Oliver Wilson and Leeds Rhinos back-rower James McDonnell.
Following his player of the series performance against Kristian Woolf’s Tonga last year, half-back Harry Smith has been selected alongside teammates and forwards pair Tyler Dupree and Luke Thompson, with the former having made his England debut during the 64-0 win at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium last year.
On his squad, England boss Wane said: “I’m pleased with the squad we’ve brought together for this mid-season international and there is a strong balance between some more experienced international players and some newer faces to the England squad.
“All of the new players who have come into the squad have impressed me with their performances in the Betfred Super League this season and have earned their spot in this England squad.
“Having travelled to face France back in 2021, we know they will offer us a stern test which is exactly what we need ahead of the two-game series against Samoa this Autumn.”
Meanwhile, Warriors forward Tiaki Chan has been named in Laurent Frayssinous French squad for Saturday’s clash.
England squad: Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves), George Delaney (St Helens), Tyler Dupree (Wigan Warriors), Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos), James Harrison (Warrington Wolves), Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons), Matty Lees (St Helens), Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten (both Hull KR), James McDonnell (Leeds Rhinos), Elliot Minchella (Hull KR), Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos), Matty Nicholson (Warrington Wolves), Brad O’Neill, Harry Smith, Luke Thompson (all Wigan Warriors), Jack Welsby (St Helens), George Williams (Warrington Wolves), Oliver Wilson (Huddersfield Giants), Sam Wood (Castleford Tigers).
