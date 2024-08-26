Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jacob Douglas enjoyed a try-scoring home debut as Wigan Warriors defeated Hull FC 22-4 to return to second on the Super League table.

The Round 23 fixture marked only his second senior appearance under Matt Peet as he replaced Abbas Miski on the right wing at The Brick Community Stadium, having made his senior bow in the 19-18 win over Warrington Wolves prior to the Challenge Cup Final.

Lebanon international Miski had missed just one game all season until the clash against the Black and Whites, but required an injection in his knee that saw head coach Peet opt for a rest for the 29-year-old after a busy season to date, with 20-year-old Douglas taking his opportunity in the first-team.

Jacob Douglas scored his first senior try in the win over Hull FC

“I thought he was good,” Peet said of Douglas.

“He was industrious out of yardage, carried strong and fielded kicks well on the whole. It was nice for him to get a try. I’m pleased for him.

“Abbas had an injection in his knee, it’s something that they have regularly, but it does help if you can have a light week off the back of it.

“He could have played, but the decision was taken. Jacob Douglas has been doing a good job, works hard and deserves to play. So it just worked well, but Abbas will be back next week.”

All four of Wigan’s tries in the victory were scored by products of club’s famous academy system, with Zach Eckersley, Junior Nsemba and Jack Farrimond all crossing, while Jed Cartwright crossed for the visitors in the first half for a 10-4 score at the break.

A total of nine academy products were named in Wigan’s 17, while trio Nathan Lowe, Noah Hodkinson and Kian McDermott were also all included in the 21-man squad for the first time ahead of the Super League tie.

“It’s brilliant,” Peet said. “I watched our reserves on Saturday, and the scholarship launch on Friday evening. We’re fortunate that we sit ahead of a really strong pathway, and it’s in a hot bed.

“We have so many coaches working hard, not just in Wigan, but across the North West.

"I think across a lot of teams at the moment, squads are stretched and you’re seeing young players emerge.”