John Bateman addresses future rumours with Manly Sea Eagles link shut down

By Josh McAllister
Published 25th Oct 2024, 11:33 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 12:00 BST
Former Wigan Warriors star John Bateman has shut down any rumours linking him with an early exit from Wests Tigers and a move to Manly Sea Eagles for 2025.

Bateman, 31, joined the Tigers from Wigan ahead of the 2023 NRL campaign, but returned home midway through 2024 with a loan move to Warrington Wolves.

The unusual mid-season transfer sparked conversations over the England international’s future, reportedly having fallen out with Tigers boss Benji Marshall which prompted the move back to the Super League competition.

John Bateman has shut down any rumours linking him with an early Wests Tigers exit
John Bateman has shut down any rumours linking him with an early Wests Tigers exit

It has since been reported that the back-rower’s services are being eyed up by Manly Sea Eagles with a potential move for next season. However, speaking to NRL.com, the Bradford-born forward says those links are news to him with every ambition to return to the Leichhardt Oval outfit next year, where he has made 32 appearances to date.

"Honestly, it’s news to me when it comes out,” Bateman told NRL.com.

“I’ve not spoken to anyone over there regarding the team and stuff like that; I’ve got two years left at Wests Tigers and I’m going back there.

“I’ve not even spoken to Wests Tigers since I left, to be fair. They just sent me a message saying [when] I’m due in.

“From there, I’m literally unsure about that stuff.”

Bateman is believed to be on a contract worth around $650,000 (£330,000) per-season, with two-years left on his current deal at Wests Tigers.

The two-time Wigan Warriors Grand Final winner started in the back-row as England claimed a 34-18 Test win over Samoa at the Brick Community Stadium.

