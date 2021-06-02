John Duffy "gutted" at Leigh Centurions exit

John Duffy

Leigh Centurions announced Duffy - a Wiganer - has stepped down, citing it as a mutual decision. Director of rugby Garreth Carvell has also left just months after taking the role.

Assistant coach Kurt Haggerty will take over the head coaching role in the short term at the Centurions, who have yet to win in Super League this year.

Duffy, who was appointed Leigh head coach in November 2018, said: “I am gutted that my time is up. I had a good chat with Derek (Beaumont, owner) and we agreed that something needed to change. We have not got the results we needed and now it is time for someone else to step in and hopefully get the first win and then some more.