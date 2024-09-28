Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leigh Leopards star and Super League prolific try-scorer Josh Charnley has posted a positive update on social media after he was stretchered from the field against Salford Red Devils in the play-offs.

The 33-year-old landed awkwardly on his neck in a nasty-looking incident in the second half of the eliminator play-off at the Salford Community Stadium, and was forced from the action and later taken to hospital in a neck brace.

He would score his 248th try beforehand to surpass legendary half-back Danny McGuire on the all-time Super League scorers list, moving to outright second place, with further scores from Gareth O’Brien and Edwin Ipape securing Leigh’s first-ever semi-final with a 14-6 victory.

Josh Charnley has been given the all-clear in hospital

“Thanks for all your messages. I’m on my way home from having the all clear,” Charnley, who made 173 appearances for Wigan Warriors, wrote on social media.

“Staff at Salford Royal were class. Thanks to my medical team for looking after me. Great win.”

Leigh owner Derek Beaumont confirmed that the former England star will be stood down on concussion protocols, and will miss next week’s semi-finals.

Adrian Lam’s Leopards will travel to either the Brick Community Stadium or Craven Park to face Wigan or Hull KR respectively, just 80 minutes away from their first-ever Grand Final appearance at Old Trafford.

Beaumont wrote: “Josh has been in hospital and had scans undertaken. He has just been released and is okay fit and well, but we will be keeping further checks on him and we have stood him down for concussion for 12 days.

“Our players' health will always take precedence.”