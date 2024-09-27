Kris Radlinski and Matt Peet pay classy tribute to retiring Wigan Warriors prop: ‘A champion of a bloke’
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The England international hangs up the boots due to neurological advice after suffering a concussion against Leigh Leopards in July. He has not featured since.
Cooper made 23 appearances for Wigan since his move part way through the 2022 campaign, and was a part of the squad that won the 2023 League Leaders’ Shield and Super League title, although was sidelined with a season-ending ACL injury suffered on Good Friday.
He returned to action in 2024 and lifted a record-equalling World Club Challenge and a record-extending Challenge Cup for the Cherry and Whites.
Paying his tribute, Warriors boss Peet said: “Working with Mike for the last three seasons has been a privilege. He has brought a great deal to our environment on and off the field.
“It has been great to get to know his family and particularly his two sons Oscar and George who mean the world to Mike. He can finish his career with immense pride in his achievements, the memories he has made and the way he has carried himself. I consider him a good friend and look forward to seeing him flourish in his life after rugby.”
Chief executive Kris Radlinski added: “From the moment that Mike walked through the door to our club, he has been a pleasure to deal with.
“He added that element of experience when we needed it. He has had an outstanding career on both sides of the world and I am so pleased that he managed to capture that elusive Super League ring with us.
“A champion of a bloke.”
Having also worked with him on the international stage, with Cooper winning 13 caps for England, Wigan chairman Professor Chris Brookes commented: “Mike is everything that is special about our club, a committed, dedicated, loyal and proud man, inspiring those around him with his passion and sheer enjoyment of rugby league.
“He has made a very special contribution both to Wigan Warriors and also England Rugby League and I know from personal experience there is no one more honoured to have represented our country.
“I am both privileged and humbled to call him a friend.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.