Kai Pearce-Paul says he's determined to help Wigan Warriors to more success before his NRL move to Newcastle Knights

Kai Pearce-Paul says he wants to win as much as possible before departing Wigan Warriors at the end of the season.

By Amos Wynn
5 hours ago - 2 min read

The 21-year-old will make the move to Newcastle Knights in the NRL ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Pearce-Paul states there was openness and honesty between him and Wigan when it came to deciding his future.

He said: “There were quite a few rumours going around last year, and at the time nothing had been decided in regards to my future.

Kai Pearce-Paul
People were asking me questions about it, and I wouldn’t say it was distracting me, but it’s better now it’s out there as I can now relax a bit more.

“The elephant is out of the room because everyone knows what is going on.

“If they want to talk to me about it, then that’s fine.

“At the time when I didn’t know what was going on myself, having a lot of people asking me put a bit of pressure on my back.

“They thought I was denying it, but literally had no clue myself and I was still all over the place with what I was going to do.

“It’s now a weight off my shoulders.

“It’s something that I’m looking forward to because it’s a different part of my journey, however Wigan comes first and this season comes first.

“We need to win some silverware.

“We got the Challenge Cup last year, so we need the Grand Final this season, and another Challenge Cup.

“I want to leave here having done as much as I can and to have won as much as I can with this great team.

“Wigan have been great with me and have been very helpful with me.

“They’ve made me as strong as I can be, and put plans in place for me.

“Even when it came to stuff about my contract, they were very understanding.

“There wasn’t any hate or awkwardness, they were brutally honest and I was the same.

“When you’ve got a relationship where you can be honest, then you really can’t go wrong.

“They’ve been really good and really understanding.”

