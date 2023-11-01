Kai Pearce-Paul shows off new NRL colours with former Warriors star welcoming latest team-mates

2023 Super League Grand Final winning back-rower Kai Pearce-Paul has been pictured in his new NRL colours after landing in Australia alongside playmaker Will Pryce.

The pair join Adam O’Brien’s side ahead of the 2024 campaign on two-year deals, and were welcomed down under by former Warriors star and Great Britain international Jackson Hastings.

Pearce-Paul, 22, tasted Super League glory at Old Trafford in his last game in Cherry and White, and has now been pictured in his new colours since arriving down under.

He enjoyed 61 appearances for the DW Stadium outfit across a four year spell, having made the switch from London Broncos at the end of 2019, and earned his first England call up in 2022.

The England Knights representative was promoted to Shaun Wane’s first team ahead of the delayed World Cup on home soil, enjoying a try-scoring debut against Greece during the 94-4 victory at Bramall Lane, home of Sheffield United.

Meanwhile, half-back or full-back Pryce, 20, also makes the switch from Huddersfield Giants, having progressed through their academy ranks.

The now ex-Super League pair played together in the England Knights system, while Pryce scored 17 tries in 46 appearances for Huddersfield, as well as kicking 62 goals.

