Former Wigan Warriors outside-back Iain Thornley has been confirmed as one of nine players set to leave promotion-hopeful Wakefield Trinity at the conclusion of the 2024 Championship season.

The 33-year-old made the switch to Belle Vue ahead of 2024 from the Cherry and Whites, having enjoyed a second stint that included the 2022 Challenge Cup at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and a part of the squad that won the Super League title at Old Trafford last year.

A product of Wigan’s academy, Thornley won the double in 2013, featuring at both Wembley and the Theatre of Dreams in wins over Hull FC and Warrington Wolves respectively.

Iain Thornley won two Challenge Cups across two stints with Wigan Warriors

He went on to represent Hull KR, Catalans Dragons and Leigh Leopards before returning to the Brick Community Stadium for 2022 on a two-year deal.

Thornley accumulated a total of 58 appearances for Wigan Warriors across two stints, scoring 35 tries, as well as winning the 2023 League Leaders’ Shield.

With 21 appearances for Daryl Powell’s Wakefield in 2024 to date, lifting the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup at Wembley and claiming the Championship League Leaders’ Shield, Trinity will pay tribute to all their departing players in their final game of the regular season against Doncaster on Sunday, September 29.

Veteran duo and former England internationals Luke Gale and Jermaine McGillvary will hang up the boots at the end of the year after decorated careers, while Wakefield have also confirmed the departures of captain Matty Ashurst, Josh Bowden, Derrell Olpherts, Toby Boothroyd, Romain Franco and Ethan Wood.