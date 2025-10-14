Kruise Leeming thanks the Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors hooker Kruise Leeming has shared an honest message of reflection following their Grand Final defeat to Hull KR, vowing they will learn and come back stronger.

The Warriors went down to a 24-6 defeat to Hull KR in the Super League Grand Final on Saturday, which, quite remarkably, marked Matt Peet’s first defeat in a final in his four seasons in charge of his hometown club, having already won seven trophies so far.

Whilst the result at Old Trafford wasn’t what Wigan had hoped for, Leeming took the opportunity to give credit to Hull KR and reflect on a season he described as one of character and learnings.

“Not the way we wanted to finish, and credit where it’s due – congratulations to Hull KR on a great game and well-earned win,” Leeming posted via his Instagram.

“Proud doesn’t even begin to cover how I feel about this group of lads. Every single one has given everything this year, and it’s been an honour to go to battle alongside them week in, week out.”

Wigan finished second in the regular campaign, just missing out on the League Leaders’ Shield to Hull KR, who became just the fifth club in Super League history to win the Grand Final, with Willie Peters’ side claiming the treble.

Whilst the fairytale ending didn’t come for departing Warriors such as Liam Byrne and Harvie Hill, Leeming sees value in the experience, whilst saying the group will come back stronger following a season without a trophy.

“It would have been great to finish this season with the win, but I’m happy with adding another chapter to the book, not every chapter is a celebration, some are there to build character,” Leeming posted.

“To the Wigan family – thank you. Your support never wavered, in the highs or the lows. You’ve been there in full voice, everywhere we’ve gone, and it means more than words can say.

“We’ll learn, we’ll grow, and we’ll come back stronger. KL”

The Wigan players will now have some time off to recharge their batteries ahead of pre-season training commencing later this year. Meanwhile, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard and Jake Wardle will be on international duty as England take on Australia in a mouthwatering three-match Ashes series this autumn.